How to refund a payment on your Cash App account

ChinaFotoPress / Getty Images Users can request an instant refund on the Cash App from other users, or a 10-day refund from merchants.

You can refund a payment on the Cash App in about 10 seconds with five taps on your screen.

Money refunded on the Cash App will be returned to the same source it came from, be it a bank account, credit card, or a Cash App balance.

Peer-to-peer Cash App refunds are instant, although refunds from merchants may take up to 10 days.

As easy as it is to send someone money on the Cash App, it’s just as easy to refund that cash.

So if you decided to return a purchase, received a payment in error, or decided your buddy didn’t have to pay up for that lost bet after all, refunding money on the Cash App is fast and easy.

How to refund a payment on the Cash App



1. Tap the Activity Tab in the Cash App on your iPhone or Android device.

Steven John/Business Insider The Activity Tab is indicated by the clock icon in the bottom-right corner of the app.

2. Tap the payment to be refunded.

3. Tap the three dots.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider You can also always elect to send a new payment in place of a refund.

4. Tap “Refund.”

5. Hit “OK.”

For information on how to request a refund, read our article, “How to receive money from Cash App in 2 different ways.”

