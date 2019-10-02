Marriott lets you redeem points for one-of-a-kind experiences, including these VIP NFL packages

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Marriott offers a variety of exclusive experiences through its Bonvoy Moments platforms. If you have Marriott points, you can bid them to score travel packages and NFL experiences, like behind-the-scenes tours at NFL Network Studios and VIP game tickets.

If you’re short on Marriott points, you can earn them with cards like the Mariott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, and the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.

You can also enter to win Super Bowl tickets, and a VIP suite experience at the stadium, courtesy of a Courtyard by Marriott sweepstakes that’s running through October 31.

Football season is upon us. And as the 100th season of the NFL, it’s a year worth celebrating!

If you’re Super Bowl-ready and a fan of exclusive travel opportunities, Marriott has some exciting options for you through its Bonvoy Moments platform. Bonvoy Moments lets you bid Marriott points for a variety of exclusive experiences, including not just sports events but also concerts, travel packages, and culinary packages.

NFL experiences with Marriott points

Marriott has teamed up with the NFL to offer some amazing experiences through Bonvoy Moments. Instead of simply attending an NFL game, you have the opportunity to experience the sport in a truly unique way.

You cannot simply buy these experiences anywhere. Instead, you have to redeem Marriott points for these once in a lifetime opportunities. Additionally, you’ll need to place a bid of Marriott points; you don’t simply purchase these packages outright. Marriott sets the starting bid, and depending on user demand, it can rise sharply from there.

Let’s take a look at some of the options available as of publish time:

Master classes with former NFL players, such as Emmitt Smith. These packages are starting at 90,000 Marriott points.

Access to 2019 NFL Mexico Game at Azteca Stadium, with members-only access to the game to enjoy a VIP reception, a meet and greet with an NFL legend, and field passes. Plus, great seats to the game! As of publish time, the bids were at 252,500 points and up (with three packages available).

NFL Network tours plus game-day tickets – a behind-the-scenes tour at NFL Network Studios in Los Angeles. Bids were starting at 95,000 points as of publish time, with two packages available.

Note that these packages could sell out at any time, and new experiences could be added as well. If you’re interested, it’s worth checking the Bonvoy Moments site frequently to see what’s currently available.

How to rack up Marriott points

In order to make one of the events a reality, you’ll need to find a way to earn thousands of Marriott points. That may seem like a challenge, especially if you don’t rack up a lot of points through Marriott hotel stays, but it doesn’t have to be. Many credit cards offer Marriott points, both on your spending and in the form of welcome bonuses for new cardholders.



The best way to earn lots of Marriott points quickly is to score a welcome bonus for large point values. Typically, these welcome bonuses require a certain amount of spending in the first three months for a boatload of points.

Here are a few of the credit cards that can put you on the path to an NFL experience, a Marriott hotel award stay, and more:

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card – This premium Marriott credit card (with a $US450 annual fee and all the is offering 75,000 points after you spend $US3,000 within the first three months.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card – This more moderately priced personal Marriott card (with a $US95 annual fee) is currently offering a 100,000-point welcome bonus. You’ll need to spend $US5,000 within the first three months to snag it.

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card – This card is also offering a welcome bonus of 100,000 Marriott points if you spend $US5,000 on purchases within the first three months, available if you apply by October 23, 2019. If you happen to be a small business owner, this can be an amazing gateway to thousands of points.

Each of these cards offers a way to rack up Marriott points quickly. You’ll need to align your spending to the best card to rack up points as quickly as possible.

Keep in mind that we’re focusing on the rewards and perks that make these credit cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which can far outweigh the value of any rewards.

When you’re working to earn credit card rewards, it’s important to practice financial discipline, like paying your balances off in full each month, making payments on time, and not spending more than you can afford to pay back. Basically,



treat your credit card like a debit card



.

Another unforgettable Super Bowl experience

There’s a second way to snag an unbeatable NFL experience – in this case, for the Super Bowl.

Courtyard by Marriott is hosting the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest. The winner of the contest and three friends will wake up on Super Bowl Sunday inside the stadium in a premium stadium suite.

The goal of the contest, besides offering a lucky winner an amazing experience, is “to celebrate a game-changing friendship.” You can enter a photo and a short story via Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by using the hashtag #CourtyardSuperBowlContest. Describe your friendship by October 31, 2019 to enter the contest.

