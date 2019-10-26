How to redeem a gift card code on your PS4 so that you can buy games for free in the PlayStation Store

- You can redeem codes in your PS4‘s PlayStation Store, and add credit that you can use to purchase games.
- Redeeming the code puts a gift card’s dollar value into your PlayStation Store wallet.
The PlayStation Store allows you to purchase gift cards, but because it’s an entirely online store, you have to activate the cards with a code first.
This can easily be done from your PlayStation 4 if it has a connection to the internet.
How to redeem a gift card code on your PS4
1. Log into your account on your PS4 and access the PlayStation Store. This should be a registered account with internet access.
2. From the PlayStation 4’s Store menu, scroll down to the second-to-last option, “Redeem Codes,” and select it.
3. Your voucher should have come with a 12-digit code that you can now enter into this box. If the code was bought as a digital purchase, like through Amazon, you might only have the code in an email. An example code will look something like: “94GP-QTNL-KKNN.”
Once the code has been confirmed and checked, the value assigned to the code will be added as credit to your PlayStation Store wallet, ready to be spent.
