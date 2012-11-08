3 Ways To Make Your Space Look Like That Photo From A Design Magazine

Photo: The Decorista via Tumblr

So, you’ve been pining over a photo of a bedroom or living room you saw in a magazine or on a design blog, but you’re not sure how to translate that into your own space.Ashlina Kaposta, an interior decorator and the blogger behind the The Decorista, gave us some tips on how to design a own room based on that photo you cut out for inspiration.



Pick three things you like in the photo and emulate just those items. Choose the end table, the lamp, and the wall art. Or it can be the bedding, throw pillow, and wall colour. This instantly gives the feel of redecorating, while keeping your core furniture in place.

Remember what you actually use in your current space day-to-day, and make sure that’s incorporated into the re-design.

There’s always a way to do it for less. Target, TJ Maxx, and Home Goods have “great sections with designer items and tend to carry what you see in the magazines,” Kaposta said.

“All of those things really make a difference, and just three accessories from the photo will help remind you of it. So then you have a home from a magazine that’s really yours,” she said.

