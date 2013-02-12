How Etsy Grew Its Female Engineers By 500% In 1 Year

Photo: Mashable

Etsy, the popular e-commerce site full of one-of-a-kind trinkets, handmade jewelry, and other personalised high-quality items, has risen to become a formidable competitor to eBay and other web-commerce platforms.Brooklyn-based Etsy is very popular among women, in fact 80 per cent of its customer base are women and 50 per cent of its staff are women.



Despite this, the company realised it was lacking in one place: female engineers.

The commerce site went from having just three female engineers in early 2011 to 20 as of late 2012.

The tech industry is infamously dominated by male programmers and engineers. So how did Etsy do it?

Etsy’s CEO Kellan Elliot-McCrea shared this insightful presentation on how his company hired more qualified women in engineering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.