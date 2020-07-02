How to recover your Yahoo email account after you've deactivated it

Luis Alvarez/ Getty Images It’s easy to recover a Yahoo email account as long as you’re within the available recovery period.

You can recover a Yahoo email account that you’ve deactivated – but you’ll have to do it quickly.

Once you deactivate your Yahoo Mail account, you’ll have 30 days to recover it, after which it will be deleted permanently.

You can recover your Yahoo Mail account simply by signing back into your account.

Yahoo Mail is one of the most popular email services around, and has been for years. Like most email services, Yahoo also lets you deactivate your account if you don’t want it anymore.

But we all make mistakes. And it’s not uncommon to deactivate an account, only to realise that you actually need it back.

Luckily, Yahoo Mail will let you recover any account that you deactivate. However, you’ll need to do it within 30 days of sending the deactivation request. Otherwise, the account will disappear forever.

If you’re still in that grace period, here’s how to recover your account. You can do this using any browser on your Mac or PC.

How to recover your Yahoo Mail account



1. Head to Yahoo Mail and try to sign into your account using the same email, username, or phone number you’ve used in the past for your account.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Enter your usual login information.

2. You’ll be asked to verify your identity with a code sent to the phone number you have on file. If you don’t have access to this phone, you can also click “Try another way to sign in,” which will ask you to call Yahoo customer support.

William Antonelli/Business Insider If you have a phone number registered, enter the code sent to it.

3. Once you verify the code, you’ll be asked to choose a new password for your account. If you don’t want to choose a new password, click “I’ll secure my account later” at the bottom of the screen.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can pick a new password, or stick with your old one.

4. You’ll then be shown all your current recovery options, and you’ll be asked to add more if you’re missing any. Click “Remind me later” if you don’t want to add more options.

William Antonelli/Business Insider It’s a good idea to add recovery options to your account, if you don’t have them.

5. Once this is done, your account will be reactivated, and you’ll be brought back to the Yahoo homepage. Open up Yahoo Mail, and you’ll find all your email back in place.

