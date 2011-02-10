HOW TO: Recover Lost Music From Your iPod

Photo: http://likethedew.com

When your computer fails beyond recovery, there’s no immediately obvious solution for getting your music back.But, if you have your music on your iPod, you can get it through a free piece of software called Senuti. It pulls your music off your iPod and back onto your working computer.



Senuti is compatible with any iDevice: iPod, iPod Touch, iPhone, and iPad.

Here’s our walkthrough on how to ensure you’ll never lose another song again. Just download and install Senuti by clicking here to get started.

