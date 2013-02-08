How To Recover From A Social Media Fail

Applebee’s fired a waitress who posted online a receipt of a pastor who refused to tip.



People were outraged to see Domino’s Pizza workers stuffing cheese up their noses before putting it on sandwiches in a YouTube clip that went viral.

An insensitive tweet about Hurricane Sandy got GAP in trouble.

Social media fails like these can tarnish a brand’s image in an instant, and the company’s response to such media crisis is crucial to recovering customer loyalty.

Watch below Matthew Quint, director of the centre on Global Brand Leadership at Columbia Business School, explain how companies can protect themselves from social media fails or deal with the aftermath of it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

