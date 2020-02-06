How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages from a backup on your Android device

Reuters You can recover your deleted WhatsApp messages if you previously backed them up to Google Drive.

You can recover your deleted WhatsApp messages as long as you’ve set up backups in the app beforehand.

You also have to use the phone number and Google account associated with your WhatsApp account to recover the messages from Google Drive.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to successfully restore deleted WhatsApp messages from Google Drive backups on your phone.

Backing up your data is one of those necessary tasks that often gets pushed to the backburner until it’s too late. If you’ve deleted WhatsApp messages that you now need to recover, so long as you’ve set up backups to your Google Drive, you’re in luck.

You can recover those deleted messages quickly and easily using Google Drive and your phone number. You have to use the same phone number and Google account linked to your WhatsApp account, otherwise the process won’t work.

With that in mind, here’s how to recover deleted WhatsApp messages from your Google Drive on an Android device.

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on an Android

If you’ve already set up a backup, proceed with these steps. Otherwise, scroll down to the section below on backups.

1.Delete WhatsApp from your Android device.

2. Open the Google Play Store and reinstall WhatsApp.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Install WhatsApp.

3. Open the app and verify your phone number.

4. A prompt will appear to “Restore” your chats from your Google Drive, tap “RESTORE.”

5. Tap “NEXT.”

All of your backed up deleted messages and media files should now be restored.

How to back up your WhatsApp messages to Google Drive

If you want to preserve your future WhatsApp messages, here’s how to set up automatic backups for your Android:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

2. Tap “Settings” and then select “Chats.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap Chats.’

3. Tap “Chat backup.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Chat backup.’

4. Select “Backup to Google Drive” and select anything other than “Never.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Choose when you’d like your chats to be backed up.

5. Select the Google account that you want to use for your WhatsApp backups, or connect a new account by tapping “Add Account.”

6. Tap “Back up over” and choose the network to use for backups, if necessary.

