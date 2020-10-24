How to recover your deleted playlists on Spotify using the platform's website

Steve Prezant/Getty Images

You can recover a deleted playlist on Spotify if you’ve accidentally deleted one, or simply changed your mind.

To recover a playlist, you’ll need to open Spotify in a web browser and go to your account page, where you can choose the option to recover playlists.

It might take a little while for the recovered playlist to reappear in your Spotify library.

If you delete a Spotify playlist and later regret that decision, don’t worry â€” Spotify has a sort of “undo” button that lets you recover a playlist you’ve deleted.

Of course, you should always think carefully before deleting something, and Spotify makes you confirm your deletion command before it sends your playlist to the trash.

Here’s how to recover a deleted playlist in a desktop browser.

How to recover deleted playlists on Spotify



1. Open your Spotify account page in a web browser and log in, if you aren’t already.

2. In the navigation pane on the left, click “Recover playlists.”

3. Find the playlist you want to recover and click “Restore.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider On your Spotify account page, you should see the Recover playlists option in the navigation pane on the left side of the screen.

The playlist should show up in your Spotify account within a few minutes. If it doesn’t, try closing and restarting the Spotify app. Or, if the playlists hasn’t reappeared after a few minutes, create a new playlist, and you should then see the restored playlist reappear in your library.

