How to record a Webex video meeting on any type of account

You can easily record a Webex meeting, though the rules vary depending on what kind of subscription plan you have.

A host can record a meeting to the cloud using a paid plan, but free plans only allow recordings to your local computer.

On a free plan, you must start and stop recording from the desktop app.

Webex meetings can be recorded for future reference. This is handy if you need a transcript of a meeting or if some invitees are not able to attend and want to see the meeting at a later time. Your recording options will vary, though, depending on your role and the kind of Webex plan the host is using.

Understanding Webex recording rules



Webex has two kinds of recording options:

Recording a meeting in the cloud: If the host has a paid Webex account, meetings can be recorded and stored in the host’s Webex online cloud account. Using a paid account, only the host or alternate host may start recording, and recording can be controlled from the desktop app or the mobile app. If you are an attendee, you should ask the host to record the meeting for you.

If the host has a paid Webex account, meetings can be recorded and stored in the host’s Webex online cloud account. Using a paid account, only the host or alternate host may start recording, and recording can be controlled from the desktop app or the mobile app. If you are an attendee, you should ask the host to record the meeting for you. Recording a meeting locally, on your computer:Any kind of Webex account, including free ones, may record a meeting directly to a local computer. Only the host, alternate host, or presenter can start recording, and recording can be controlled from the desktop app. If you are an attendee and not a presenter, you should ask the host to record for you.

How to record a Webex meeting



If you have permission to record a meeting – that is, you’re a host, alternate host, or presenter, you should see a record button in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen. If the window is large enough, it will be labelled “Record.” Otherwise, it will just appear as a circle to the right of the “Share Content” button.

1. Click “Record.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The ‘Record’ button is at the bottom of the desktop app.

2. If you are using a paid account, you can now choose whether to record to the cloud or to the computer. If you are using a free account, you will only see a folder dialog to choose where to save the recording file.

3. Choose a destination and click “Save.”

4. The “Recorder” pop-up will appear. You can use it to pause or stop the recording. To hide or unhide the pop-up, click the “Record” button.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the pop-up to control your recording.

