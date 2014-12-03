Mark Cuban Showed Us How To Secretly Record Snapchats Without Anyone Knowing

Snapchat is a phenomenon. It’s the main way a lot of younger people are communicating.

Snapchat’s main feature is that its photos messages disappear after a few seconds. With Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram everything is permanent. That means you’re constricted on those platforms. You can’t be your goofy self because your goofy self might be misinterpreted or used against you later in life when you’re looking for work.

As Snapchat investor Bill Gurley once said, for young people, Facebook might as well be LinkedIn. They have to be on the up and up because their family is on there, watching them.

With Snapchat, all bets are off. People are free to share drunken photos, naked photos, or less risque, but still embarrassing stuff.

But, all bets should not be off for people using Snapchat. At least not according to Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and investor in Snapchat rival “Cyber Dust.”

Most people know that you can screenshot a Snapchat. But, if you do that, the person that sent the message is told you took a screenshot. So, at least you know they have violated your trust.

Yesterday, Cuban showed us how to surreptitiously record Snapchats sent to an iPhone using a Mac running OS X Yosemite. It’s pretty easy and nobody would be the wiser. Unlike with screenshots, there is no message sent to the sender, so they have no idea you’ve recorded their Snapchats.

Here’s how you do it:

Plug your iPhone into your Mac. Open QuickTime, then go to File, New Movie Recording:

Then, next to the recording icon, open the drop down menu and choose your iPhone. Mine has a silly name:

Screenshot

After doing that, you’ll see that the iPhone is being mirrored on the computer.

When you’re ready, hit record, and open the Snapchat app on your phone. You’ll be able to record what is happening on your screen:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Then, you can screen shot the Snapchat and the sender has no idea.

Screenshot

Cuban tells us that this will not be possible on the next version of Cyber Dust, so, naturally, he recommends people use Cyber Dust instead of Snapchat if they really want their messages to be secret.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.