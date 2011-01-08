TIP: Record Important Phone Conversations With Google Voice

Photo: Mashable

We’re probably behind the curve a bit with this, but we just learned about a cool feature for Google Voice.When you receive a call on your Google Voice number, you can record the entire conversation simply by pressing the “4” key on your phone.



We tested the feature on both iPhone and Android, and it works great. Both parties receive a confirmation that the conversation is being recorded. When you hang up, you receive a push notification that your recording has been saved to your account.

You can go back and listen to the conversation from within the app or online at voice.google.com under the History tab. You also have the option to download an MP3 of the conversation to your desktop.

Overall, recording works very well. The downside is that it only works for incoming calls to your Google Voice number.

If you don’t have Google Voice for your smartphone you can download the iPhone app here or search “Google Voice” in the Android Market.

