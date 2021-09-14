How to record gameplay on PS4 and edit or share your video

To record gameplay on your PlayStation 4, just use the Share button. Sony

You can record on your PS4 for most games by double-clicking the Share button.

The PS4 retroactively records the past 15 minutes of gameplay, but you can set it to record up to an hour.

Footage can be trimmed and uploaded to Twitter and YouTube directly from your PS4.

If you ever want to share gameplay footage of your gaming sessions with friends, your PlayStation 4 has you covered with recording ability and basic editing tools. It can even retroactively record the previous 15 minutes of gameplay without you having to hit record.

Here’s how to do it all.

How to record gameplay on PS4

Recording gameplay on your PS4 can be accomplished by pressing the Share button on your PS4 controller twice in quick succession. The recording can be stopped at any time by clicking the button twice again.

How to autosave recorded gameplay on PS4

Your PlayStation 4 automatically records the last 15 minutes of gameplay and saves it in your device’s video cache.

1. Press the Share button on your PS4 controller. Only press the Share button once. Pressing it twice will start a new recording and wipe the cache.

2. Select Save Video Clip or hit the Square button on your controller.

The default recording length for previous gameplay is 15 minutes, but you can change this length in the Share and Broadcast settings. Kyle Wilson

Quick tip: In the Share menu under Sharing and Broadcast Settings, you can change the length of the recording your PS4 saves by changing Length of Video Clip. The options include: 30 seconds, 1 minute, 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and 60 minutes.



How to edit and share PS4 recorded gameplay

1. From the PS4 Home Screen, select the Capture Gallery.

To access the PS4 control screen, push the PlayStation button on your controller. Kyle Wilson

2. Find and select the clip that you want to share.

3. Press Options and select Trim.

The Trim option is found in the Options Menu. Kyle Wilson

4. Navigate through the timeline using the D-Pad on your controller until you find where you want the clip to start.

You can specify both the beginning and end points of your clip. Kyle Wilson

5. Press L2. You can also press X and then select Start Here.6. Navigate to where you want the clip to end and press R2. You can also press X and then select End Here.

7. Press OK and select whether you want to save the trimmed version as a new clip or overwrite the existing one. Saving as a new clip will preserve the original, whereas overwriting it will result in the loss of the original clip.

8. Now, select the clip in the Capture Gallery and press the Share button on your controller. Select if you want to upload it to Twitter or YouTube, and select Share to begin the upload.

Note: Uploading can take some time depending on a number of factors, including your internet speed and bandwidth.



