How to record a meeting in BlueJeans in 5 simple steps

As working remotely becomes more common, feasible, and sensible, many workers are familiarising themselves with the video conferencing tool BlueJeans.

BlueJeans is an online platform that allows you to conduct meetings in the virtual realm when working from home, or working with a team that’s scattered around the globe.

One of the best parts of converging via webcam? The meeting can be recorded, then revisited and shared for reference.

Here’s how to record meetings in BlueJeans.

How to record meetings in BlueJeans

1. Open the BlueJeans app. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, you can find the correct download for your system at bluejeans.com/downloads on your Mac or PC.

2. Commence your meeting by hitting “Start” in the top right corner.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Video will automatically pull up before you start the meeting, allowing you to check that everything looks in order before you get going.

3. As the meeting moderator, you’ll be able to click “Start Rec & Highlights” in the top left corner. Tap it.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The record option also automatically includes the meeting ‘Highlights’ if you designate any.

4. When you’re done recording, click “Stop Rec & Highlights,” in the same top left location of your screen.

5. You’ll be asked if you’re sure you want to stop recording. Tap “Stop” to confirm.

Emma Witman/Business Insider All audio, video and shared content will be included in the recording.

