How to record in Snapchat without keeping your finger on the screen

One of the most iconic restrictions of Snapchat is that the app makes you hold your finger on the screen to record.

Just try to record a video in Snapchat without keeping your finger held down. It’s impossible.

Unless you know this surprisingly simple workaround on the iPhone.

Open the Settings app and go to General. Tech Insider Then go to Accessibility. Tap on Assistive Touch. Tech Insider Turn AssistiveTouch on and then Create New Gesture. Tech Insider Press and hold with one finger in the center of the screen to let it record your touch. The blue bar at the bottom will fill up once the touch has been recorded. Tech Insider Save the gesture. Tech Insider Now open Snapchat and tap the little grey dot on your screen. Tech Insider Then tap Custom. Tech Insider Then tap on the gesture you just saved. Tech Insider Now you should see another little grey dot. Drag it over Snapchat's record button and let go. Tech Insider Note: because you can only set gestures to be a max of 8 seconds long, you won't get Snapchat's full 10 second video length with this workaround. Snapchat will keep recording and your hands will be free to do whatever they please! If you'd rather not have that little grey dot on your screen all the time, you can quickly turn it on and off from the Settings app. Tech Insider

