How to record in Snapchat without keeping your finger on the screen

Tech InsiderSnapchat hack alert.
One of the most iconic restrictions of Snapchat is that the app makes you hold your finger on the screen to record.
Just try to record a video in Snapchat without keeping your finger held down. It’s impossible.
Unless you know this surprisingly simple workaround on the iPhone.
Press and hold with one finger in the center of the screen to let it record your touch. The blue bar at the bottom will fill up once the touch has been recorded.
Tech Insider
Tech Insider
Note: because you can only set gestures to be a max of 8 seconds long, you won't get Snapchat's full 10 second video length with this workaround.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.