How to record a Google Meet video call in 5 steps, to rewatch or share the meeting later

rudi_suardi/Getty Images It’s easy to record your Google Meet calls if you have access to the feature.

You can record a Google Meet video call to rewatch or share the meeting with others later.

The recording feature is usually only available for G-Suite Enterprise members, but is currently free for all G-Suite members until September 30, 2020.

You can only record a Google Meet call if you’re its organiser, or if you’re in the same organisation as the person who created the meeting.

Once you’re finished, the Google Meet recording will be saved to the organiser’s Google Drive.

The ability to record Google Meet calls has many advantages. For example, a meeting recording can be shared later for use in training, to rehash the details of a project, or to take notes on what was discussed.

But not everyone can record a Google Meet call. Google Meet recordings can only be made by people within the same organisation, by a meeting’s organiser, or by a teacher using Google Meet as a classroom.

Additonally, recording is usually restricted to G-Suite Enterprise members. However, Google has recently made this feature available to everyone until September 30, 2020.

With that said, here’s how to record a Google Meet video call using any browser on your Mac or PC.

How to record a Google Meet

1. Start or join a meeting, then click the three dots at the bottom right corner.

2. Click “Record meeting” at the top of the pop-up.

William Antonelli/Business Insider If you don’t see the ‘Record meeting’ option in the popup menu, you don’t have the ability to record that Google Meet.

3. Click “Accept” on the “Ask for consent” pop-up. The recording will begin.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You’re the only one who will see this pop-up, so be sure to ask for recording consent yourself.

4. To stop recording, click the three dots again.

5. Click “Stop recording” on the menu then confirm with “Stop recording” on the popup.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Participants will be alerted when a recording starts and ends.

To find the recorded Google Meet, go to the meeting organiser’s Google Drive and look for the “Meet Recordings” folder.

