How to record audio on a Samsung Galaxy S10 using its built-in Voice Recorder, with 3 different modes

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider It’s easy to record audio on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in three different modes with Voice Recorder.

You can record audio on a Samsung Galaxy S10 with the built-in Voice Recorder app.

The Voice Recorder app has three recording modes: standard, interview (which uses both microphones for capturing audio from two people), and speech-to-text.

When you are done recording audio, you can save and share it via email, text message, or cloud storage.

There are many voice recording apps available for the Samsung Galaxy S10, but if you don’t want to spend time exploring your options, the Samsung Voice Recorder is a reliable and easy to use option, and it comes pre-installed with your phone.

If you don’t see the Voice Recorder, you might have uninstalled it at some point in the past. The app is free, so you can re-install Samsung Voice Recorder from the Google Play store.

How to record audio on a Samsung Galaxy S10



1. Start the Voice Recorder app.

2. Choose the kind of recording you want to make. You have three options:

Standard. This is a simple and fast voice recording. Tap “Standard” and then tap the record button at the bottom of the screen. When you’re done, tap Stop and then save your recording.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The standard audio mode is the easiest way to make a quick recording.

Interview. The Interview mode uses both microphones – one at each end of the phone – to optimally record both people in the conversation. Tap “Interview” and then tap the record button. When you’re done, tap Stop and then save your recording.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When using Interview mode, your phone records audio from both microphones and shows you the waveform for both sides of the conversation.

Speech-to-text. This recording mode converts what you say into text on the fly. Tap “Speech-to-text” and then choose the language you want to transcribe into. When you’re ready, tap the record button. As you talk, your audio is converted to text on the screen. When you’re done, tap Stop and then save your recording. You can select, copy, and paste the text for use in messages, email, or any other app.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Speech-to-text transcribes what you say as you speak, so you have a text version of the audio.

How to share or save audio on a Samsung Galaxy S10



When your recording is completed, you can send the audio (or text file) via email, text message, Dropbox, or some other method:

1. While on a recording page in the Voice Recorder app, tap the three dots at the top right of the screen.

2. In the drop-down menu, tap “Share.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can use the Share option to copy the audio to another device or to send it to another person.

3. On the Share page, choose the app you want to use to send the file.

