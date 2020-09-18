How to receive money on Zelle, the digital payment app, whether you already have an account or not

- You can receive money on Zelle no matter which banking service you have – all you need is the Zelle app.
- Zelle is a service that facilitates money transfers between US bank users.
- If you bank with a smaller institution that isn’t partnered with Zelle, you can still use the service for money transfers.
- You’ll need an email or mobile number and debit card to receive your Zelle transfer.
Zelle is a service that offers a free, easy, and secure way to send and receive money with others.
Although the service is seamlessly integrated as a money transfer service provider into many big-name financial institutions, if you use a more obscure bank or credit union, fret not â€” all you need is an email address or mobile phone number to take advantage of Zelle, regardless of who you bank with.
Here’s how you can get started receiving money through Zelle in a few simple steps.
How to receive money on Zelle
1. If someone sent you money through Zelle, you’ll receive an email or text notification about the payment.
2. Click on the link in the email or text.
3. Download and the Zelle app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store (if you haven’t already), and click “Get started.”
4. Enter your mobile number or email, depending on how the transfer was sent, and select “Continue.”
5. Check the box regarding your data and privacy, then tap “Continue.”
6. On the “Find Your Bank” screen, search for your bank. If the institution that you bank with is listed, you’ll be redirected to complete the transfer on your bank’s website.
7. If you don’t see your bank listed, tap “Don’t see your bank?”
8. Enter a Visa or Mastercard debit card on the “Add Debit Card” screen and tap “Continue.”
9. Add your billing address on the next screen and click “Continue.”
You’re all set to receive the Zelle transfer, and any future transfers via Zelle, from here on out.
