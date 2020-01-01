How to receive money from Cash App in 2 different ways

Piotr Swat/Shutterstock You can receive money from Cash App in two main ways, and then transfer it to your bank account if you’d like.

It’s easy to receive money from Cash App by sending a payment request, or accepting an incoming payment.

If someone has never paid you before on Cash App, you’ll have to first accept their payment in the Pending tab. After that, their payments will automatically be deposited into your account.

Here’s how to receive money from Cash App.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Square’s Cash App is a mobile peer-to-peer payment app, like Venmo, that allows you to transfer money to family and friends without even having to be in the same room.

Cash App makes it convenient to split things with friends, too, from pizzas to hotel rooms.

But will you need to do anything to receive money on Cash App? It’s actually as simple as sending a request, and sometimes approving a payment.

Here’s what you need to know.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to receive money from Cash App by sending a request



1. Open Cash App on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. To request money from someone, go to the Cash tab at the bottom centre of the screen, enter an amount, then hit “Request” to the left below the keypad.

3. Choose a person (or multiple people) to request money from, either from the list of suggested people or by manually entering their cashtag. You can also add a note, if you’d like, to remind them what it’s for. Then tap the green “Request” button in the top right corner of the screen.

You can also add a note under ‘For’ when sending your request. Go to the Cash tab, enter an amount, then hit ‘Request.’

How to receive money from Cash App by accepting a payment



People can also pay you on Cash App without receiving a request from you. If you’ve already received money from this person before, then the payment will automatically be added to your balance.

However, if this is the first time this person has paid you on Cash App, you’ll have to manually accept the payment. Here’s how:

1. Go to the Activity tab – that’s the clock icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

2. Under the Pending tab at the top of the screen, you’ll see any requests you’ve made that others haven’t completed. You may also see pending payments with a green “Accept” button next to them. These are payments from users who have never connected with you before. To accept and receive the money they sent, simply tap “Accept.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Go to the Activity tab and tap ‘Accept’ on any pending payments.

3. Once you hit accept, a pop-up on your screen will ask you to confirm that you would like to receive payment from this person. Tap “Confirm” at the bottom of the screen, then tap “Done.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Confirm,’ then tap ‘Done.’

If this person sends you money again in the future, you will not need to confirm the payment or take any action – it will be automatically deposited to your Cash App account.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.