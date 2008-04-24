How To Read The WSJ's Management Changes

Gawker Media overlord Nick Denton, frequently described as an aspiring Rupert Murdoch, assesses the changes — recent and in the works — at the Wall Street Journal now that it’s in Rupe’s grasp. His conclusion: Not every editor firing/pushing is a bad thing — sometimes new blood is helpful.



That’s conventional wisdom in just about every corner of the business world. And it is the kind of thing that the WSJ itself acknowledges almost daily in its still-excellent coverage. But that perspective ususally goes out the door when the press writes about itself, and having a cartoon-evil character like Murdoch at the heart of the story makes its even harder to find clear-headed coverage.

Anyway, a very worthwhile read for media types and those love/hate them. But a sidenote: Denton has insisted for quite some time that his flagship site can do more than just tell you what the cast of “The Hills” did last night. But usually that only happens when Denton does the writing himself. What does that tell us?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.