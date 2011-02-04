Sorry Rupert, Everyone Can Now Read "The Daily" For Free

Yesterday News Corp unveiled The Daily, its new iPad-only daily newspaper. You have to pay $1/week to subscribe to it.



Bad new though: anyone can easily read it for free.

Andy Baio has created The Daily Index on Tumblr, which simply aggregates all the links to each story within the “paper.” (You see, there’s no front page aggregating, but every individual story has a link, so that other bloggers can link to it.)

So, if you don’t have an iPad, or do but don’t want to pay, just go there everyday. Voila. (via @fimoculous)

Photo: http://thedailyindexed.tumblr.com/

