26 Tips And Tricks On How To Read Other People

Few people are so rigidly controlled that they don’t give clues as to what they’re thinking or feeling. Learning to read these can be a big advantage in business and life.



There’s no single, consistent recipe — and even the best mind readers on the planet are only right 80 per cent of the time — but there’s a lot to be learned.

According to UCLA professor Albert Mehrabian, 55 per cent of what you convey comes from body language, 38 per cent from the tone of your voice, and only 7 per cent from what you actually say.

We’ve compiled tips from Psychology Today and elsewhere that will help you stay one step ahead of everyone else.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.