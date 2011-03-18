How To Read The New York Times Online For Free

Photo: Wikimedia via David Shankbone

New York Times (NYT) fans will be relieved to hear that, even though the paper is finally rolling out its much ballyhooed paywall, everyone will still be able to read the publication for free.How?



Well, you’ll get 20 free articles a month, of course, and that’s a lot more New York Times than a lot of folks want to read.

And you’ll also get unlimited access to the front page and section fronts and blogs and search results and reader contributions and other stuff.

And… beyond that, you’ll be able to access whatever article you want for free through a search engine. (Because the New York Times wants to encourage folks to read articles they find through search engines.)

So how do you do that?

Just go to the New York Times front page the way you normally do. Then, if you see a headline you want, highlight it, copy it, and then dump it into your Google search window. The headline should be returned as the first search result. Then just click it and read.

(This is how lots of folks read the FT and WSJ for free. And the papers don’t actually mind it because they know that even people who know how to do this–like you–are usually too lazy to do it).

So, if you’re a New York Times lover, no worries! You’ll still be able to read it for free.

(NOTE: Over at MediaMemo, Peter Kafka says the NYT will limit free referrals from Google to 5-per-day. So that means you might have to use Bing, too, for some of your free reading. But who reads more than 5 NYT articles per day?)

Below is a tutorial we put together on how to read the Wall Street Journal for free. When the New York Times finally launches its paywall, on March 28, we’ll run a detailed version for the NYT…

Want to read the Wall Street Journal (or New York Times) online for free? No worries! You can!

The WSJ wants to be indexed in and accessible via Google. This is great for Google traffic. But it also means you don’t really need a WSJ subscription to read any of its content online.

(The little secret that the WSJ understands that most newspapers don’t is that the vast majority of readers will never bother to do this. The ones that have to read the WSJ for work will buy a subscription. The rest won’t check it often enough to know what to search for. But their little secret shouldn’t stop YOU from enjoying the content.)

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Go to WSJ.com and click around till you see a story with a key icon next to the headline. These are stories you have to have a subscription to read. Click on the story headline.

Step 2: On the story page, highlight and then copy the story headline.

Step 3: Paste the story headline into the Google search box at your browser’s top right. Click through.

Step 4: On the Google search results page, click on the story’s headline again.

Step 5: Boom, you’re done. Repeat as necessary.

