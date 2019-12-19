How to buy and read Kindle e-books on a Mac computer

ShutterStock / dean bertoncelj You can download the Kindle app and turn your Mac into an e-book reader.

If you need a book right away, there’s no faster way to purchase it that to buy an e-book and download it instantly.

And you don’t need a Kindle reader to take advantage of the thousands of e-book titles available on Amazon: you can use the Kindle app for Mac to read them right on your computer.

Here’s what you need to know to start reading.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to read Kindle books on a Mac

Your first step is to download the Kindle app on your Mac.

1. Go to the App store and search for Kindle. Click the GET button and wait for the app to download.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider You can download the Kindle app on your MacBook to read e-books.

2. Open the app on your Mac and enter your Amazon account information in the pop-up window. If you have purchased items for the Kindle app on other Apple devices, they will appear in your library (note that there is also a Kindle app for iPhone and iPad). The Kindle app should sync across all your devices.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider E-books that have been purchased will show up automatically in your library.

3. Double click on a book to open it.

4. Click on the three horizontal line icon on the top left of the open book to show or hide the table of contents. You can click on any chapter to jump to that chapter.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider You can manoeuvre around the Table of Content to skip chapters.

How to buy books for your Mac’s Kindle app

If you don’t have any books in your Kindle library yet, it’s easy to download them. You can even find and download titles for free. You will need an Amazon account to download books to your Kindle app.

1. Search for e-books on Amazon. This lets you browse all e-books.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider You can search e-books to download on Amazon.

2. Refine your search to a specific title or author. Including the term “ebook” will narrow your search to just downloadable e-books. In this search, we also added the book title and “free” to the search terms to find only free versions of “Huckleberry Finn.”

3. Click on the book you want to download. To purchase it, click the Buy now with 1-click button and the book will automatically show up in your library when you open your Kindle app.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider E-books purchased on Amazon will be show up in your Kindle library automatically.

4. If you don’t already have an Amazon account (or you’re not logged in), you’ll be redirected to a screen where you can set up an account. You’ll need an Amazon account to download e-books for Kindle, even if they’re free.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.