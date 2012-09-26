Everything You Need To Know To Really Understand A Poll

Polls are conducted by statisticians with the intention of being interpreted by people with some background in statistics. So there’s been a lot of misunderstanding in the media regarding poll interpretation.



Here, we run down what you really need to know about a poll — what you’ve been getting wrong, what you’ve been missing, and the things you need to look for to really get it right.

Check it out, so you’ll never be tricked again by a sneaky poll:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• What The Global Growth Slowdown Means For The American Economy

• Is The Apple Mega-Growth Story Over?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.