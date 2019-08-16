How to reactivate your Instagram account if you've temporarily disabled it

Shutterstock You can reactivate your Instagram account if it’s been temporarily deactivated.

If you use Instagram, chances are you’re all too aware of just how addicting the social media app can become.

Whether it’s scrolling through the endless feed of accounts you follow or even meticulously documenting your meals, trips, and random day-to-day occurrences on your own feed, Instagram can quickly begin to take up way more of your time than it should.

Because of this, you may eventually come to a point when you want to deactivate your account for a while so you can take a much-needed break.

Thankfully, as easy as it is to deactivate your account temporarily, it’s just as simple and straightforward to reactivate your Instagram account when you’re ready to come back.

It won’t take more than a few seconds and doesn’t even require any difficult steps. Here’s what you need to do.

How to reactivate your Instagram account



1. On your iPhone or Android’s home screen, locate and tap on the Instagram icon to open the app.

2. On the login screen, enter the username and password of the account you wish to reactivate.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Type in your username and password, and press Log In.

3. Click Login and you’ll be brought to your feed and your account will have been restored to normal.

It should be noted that Instagram suggests waiting a minimum of 24 hours after deactivating your Instagram account to reactivate it, as the deactivation process takes roughly a day to complete.

In addition, you should be aware that while it’s very simple to reactivate an Instagram account that’s been temporarily deactivated, this is not the case with accounts that are deleted.

The deletion process is permanent and cannot be reversed, so be sure that if you plan on returning to Instagram, you only disable your account rather than deleting it altogether.

