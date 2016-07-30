Apple's Safari just borrowed one of the best tricks in Google Chrome

Safari users, rejoice! The best keyboard shortcut is coming to Safari.

Apple’s new operating system for Mac, macOS Sierra, is coming this fall — and it’s finally letting you re-open tabs using the Command + Shift + T shortcut, according to Reddit user spajeto, who tried it on macOS Sierra public beta.

Command + Z will also let you open more than one tab.

NOW WATCH: Here are the 5 best changes coming to your Mac



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.