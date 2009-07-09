How To Re-Brand Yahoo

On the job for about six months now, Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz’s strategy for turning around the company seems to be two-fold.



She’s cutting costs by getting Yahoo out of businesses in which does not belong. And she’s hiring-up in marketing in hopes of revitalizing Yahoo’s damaged brand.

Toward that latter purpose, Yahoo hired former Young & Rubicam exec Penny Baldwin as a marketing SVP and NetApp’s former CMO Elisa Steele to be Yahoo’s own. Reports have it the plan to end the whole Yahoo-is-for-Yodelers-thing and re-brand it as “your home on the Web.”

So how will Carol, Penny and Elisa fix a Yahoo brand damaged by CEO-turnover, failed mergers, unflattering comparisons to Google and multiple rounds of layoffs?

Well, they could start by learning from the success stories that were the brand revitalizations at Apple, Harley-Davidson, Gucci, and McDonald’s.

We poked around and here’s what we learned from those cases.

Stoke employee passion with promises of upward mobility. McDonald’s CMO Larry Light has a new book out called “Six Rules for Brand Revitalization.” It’s about how McDonald’s went from a stagnant brand in the the 1990s to the once-again-growing powerhouse that it is today. It’s full of groan-worthy business book jargon like “the eight P’s.”

One lesson from the McDonald’s turnaround is very relevant to Yahoo, though. Back when Larry joined the company, McDonald’s HQ in Oak Brook, Ill., was full of a “sense of malaise and dispirit.” He writes, “people who were working on the brand did not really believe in the brand.”

Yahoos know the feeling.

Larry writes that McDonalds got past this problem by marketing internally about the upward mobility available to employees of even the most humble, french fry-serving beginnings. It reminded everyone that its COO joined as a counter-server at 15.

Although it’s too young of a company to do the same thing, Yahoo could do something similar by embracing Carol Bartz’s own history as a former bank teller who made it big.

Fix the product. Everyone has always known what a Harley-Davidson motorcycle is. But in 1985, the company almost went bankrupt. Thanks to a financial restructuring and a lot of new loans, it didn’t, and by 1986 it IPO’d. What lead the turnaround? A better to match the well-known brand, says Richard F. Teerlink, the CFO-cum-CEO who led the fix.

“In 1982, Harley-Davidson had no money of its own,” Richard told Harvard students in 2006. “We were $90 million in debt, and bankers weren’t willing to loan us a penny. We had a good brand and loyal customers, but we weren’t generating a profit because we didn’t have a quality product at that point. We had to improve the quality of our product to be fair to the customer. If we hadn’t improved the reliability of Harley-Davidson products, the company wouldn’t be here today.”

If Harley-Davidson’s product is motorcycles, Yahoo’s product is brand ads. And like all bikers know Harley, everyone on Madison Avenue knows Yahoo as a place to reach a scaled audience on the Internet. But Yahoo no longer blows away the competition with its dedicated and creative sales force. The product needs repair.

Buy something sexy. When Tom Ford, Gucci’s creative director, and Domenico De Sole, its chief executive, quit the company in 2003, the New York Times summarized how they turned around the fashion house in four sentences:

When Mr. De Sole, a Harvard-trained lawyer, stepped in to manage Gucci in the mid-1980’s, the company had lost its status as a luxury icon and was troubled by squabbles among the Italian family that owned it. The Gucci label appeared on some 22,000 products, including sneakers and cigarette holders.

Within a decade, though, Mr. De Sole had revamped its image. In the late 1990’s, flush with cash, he and Mr. Ford began acquiring brands like Saint Laurent, the Italian shoemaker Sergio Rossi and Balenciaga.

The lesson for Yahoo? Cut the many products that water down the brand and maybe acquire one or two really sexy ones that spice it up.

Explain who a Yahoo user is. Its hard to remember now, but back when it was still Apple Computer and Steve Jobs hadn’t yet made his return, the company that now dominates the world with iPhones, iPods and MacBooks was in quite a bit of trouble.

In 1997, Michael Dell was asked what he would do if he were handed the company. His reply: “What would I do? I’d shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.”

The main thing Apple CEO Steve Jobs did to turn around the company from this low point was introduce fantastic world-conquering products. But the other clever trick he pulled was marketing Apple products as ones that consumers could, in owning, use to show everyone else their superiority.

Remember “Think Different?” Here’s the crowning achievement of that campaign:



Lore has it Jerry Yang and David Filo chose the name Yahoo for the company because they liked its definition of someone who is “rude, unsophisticated, and uncouth.”

So Yahoo won’t ever be able to tell its users that using the service defines them as someone who is better than everyone else the way Apple did. But, as a part of its re-branding, Yahoo must at the very least tell its users what kind of person using Yahoo makes them. It should be something we all want to be.

