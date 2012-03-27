How To Ramp Up Your Credit Score Even When Your Credit's In Shambles

Photo: Flickr/usnavy

It's a lot like being stuck in one big catch-22: Trying to improve poor credit, when you need good credit to improve poor credit, which can prevent you from obtaining good credit, can make for a confusing cycle that's as utterly dizzying as it is frustrating.





If you’ve been faced with this never-ending conundrum, you’re not alone; according to Experian, out of 220 million Americans, 1 in 5 deal with bad credit. If you belong to this 20 per cent of low FICO-scored folk, you’ve undoubtedly asked yourself this simple question: How is a person supposed to improve their credit when it takes good credit to use most of the products/tools that are often recommended to rebuild credit?

Though the answer is not obvious, you can rescue yourself from the bad credit doldrums. There are several options well within reach to put you back on track and improve poor credit.

Credit? What Credit?

What is bad credit? It’s a poor reflection of a person’s financial transaction history that can make it difficult (if not impossible) to obtain a credit card, mortgage or car loan. Lenders and banks are reluctant to loan money to people with poor credit because they are considered a high risk borrower, with a reputation for not paying their debts back on time.

Simply put, bad credit is usually the result of poor financial choices. Maybe you purchased a home or automobile and became delinquent on your payments; or, as a college student, you fell over your head into some credit card debt and didn’t pay off your balances in a timely way. Circumstances sometimes dictate the ebb and flow of our financial behaviour — even folks who are responsible with their money may incur debt, unable to afford their credit card or car payments after the loss of a job.

Whatever the cause, you might have ruined your own credit without even knowing exactly what credit is. With many of life’s lessons, hindsight is always 20/20, and it’s only after we realise the mistakes we’ve made — like understanding how credit scores work — that we can begin making better decisions for our financial futures.

Credit Scores — A Numbers Game

A credit score is a numerical calculation that determines the likelihood of someone paying back a loan or borrowed money on time. When your credit card bill is paid on time, in full, it helps to boost your score. Miss a payment (or several), and your score falls, making lenders less likely to loan you money in the future.

Each time money is taken out on a credit basis, lenders report your activity to three national credit bureaus, which use three separate grading criteria to determine a person’s credit health.

TransUnion: Precision

Experian: FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation) Advanced Risk Score

Equifax: Pinnacle

A FICO score is the most commonly referenced credit model and ranges between a scale of 300 and 850 — 300 being the worst, 850 being the best.

From the above chart (courtesy of Buzzle.com), an excellent score is for the elite few with perfect, unblemished credit histories — they will qualify for the best loan interest rates and offer with no complications.

A modest credit score in the mid-600s, which sounds respectable, is still too poor to nail down a low APR on a loan. Choosing between a 10% interest rate, or no loan at all, is like picking the lesser of two evils. A credit score of 500 or below is troubled and may qualify for the worst of loans, if the credit holder isn’t declined outright.

Credit inquiries can hurt your score, too. If you apply for a credit card, the lender or creditor in question will make a standard check on your credit score to see how you qualify. But this will lower your score and poses disadvantages to people with poor credit. You’ve applied for a card to rebuild your credit … but applying in itself damages your credit further.

Loans for Bad Credit

Believe it or not, they can happen. According to About.com, the face-to-face approach with an understanding lender can get you closer to obtaining a loan — and closer to improving your credit through traditional means.

Credit unions. Independent property managers will sometimes forgo a credit check and lease an apartment based on a potential tenant’s good impression. Credit unions are similar; with an in-person meeting with a CU rep, they may be more willing to overlook your credit score and look atyou as a person when a loan is under consideration.

Peer-to-peer loaning. For a person with bad credit, lending from an individual person can be a more flexible option than dealing with the standard rules of a bank. This way, things like interest rates and terms of payment can be negotiated on a person-to-person basis.

Collateral. You could succeed in receiving a loan by putting up something of value in lieu of having poor credit. Pawn shops loan money if you pledge a piece of jewelry or other valuable as collateral; the item is sold if the loan isn’t paid off by the agreed-upon date. In larger cases, a person may pledge a car or house as collateral to borrow against. However, this is not recommended due to serious risks of losing property and other possessions.

Credit Cards for Bad Credit

If you’ve got bad credit, chances are that you’ve already tried applying once or twice for a credit card but been declined. Another option designed specifically for people with blemished credit is the bank secured credit card.

Versus unsecured accounts, a secured credit card is secured for a minimal credit limit:

To help slowly build your credit score, and To reduce the risk of going over your credit limit and into debt.

Secured cards require sizable deposits — typically $200-$500 — which becomes your credit limit. But watch out! Secured credit cards carry high interest rates — make a late payment and you could not only be penalised at 29 per cent interest, but injure your credit history further.

A secured card is like rehabilitation for bad credit, and many financial institutions provide them, including CapitalOne, Wells Fargo and Orchard Bank.

Stand up for Your Credit

You’ve dealt with the drawbacks of bad credit, and now you’re taking the steps to rebuild it. That doesn’t mean you should stop monitoring your credit report and history. Did you know that 79 per cent of all credit reports contain errors?

Dispute your credit report with the bank or credit agencies if you feel an omission has been made, or if a recently resolved debt still remains outstanding on your records.

It’s also been reported by the National Association of State Public Interest Research Groups that 54 per cent of all credit reports contain the smallest of typographical errors, which can result in another person’s poor credit ending up on your credit report. Don’t let this mistake prevent you from improving your credit standing.

How to Leverage Good Credit

Congratulations! You’ve made it to the 700s and you’re climbing. Now the last thing is to maintain your good credit standing. There are some things you can do to leverage good credit and keep a high score.

Keep current. Monitor your credit report regularly and check your score and history at least every few months. Cross-reference them with your credit card and bill statements and check for inconsistencies.

Pay your bills on time. Nothing hurts your credit more than tardiness. Lenders don’t like to wait for their money.

Aim low. Take advantage of your better credit score and be persistent with car salespeople and mortgage lenders in locking into a low interest rate. It’s a simple contrast: High credit score = low interest.

Think of credit upkeep like a new exercise regimen — a lifelong commitment that needs to be practiced regularly lest we fall out of financial shape. Follow the steps to dig yourself out of a credit conundrum, rebuild your credit and begin again with a strong credit score.

Most of all, be patient. Credit agencies won’t reflect changes to your history immediately, so even if you’ve been keeping up with better spending habits, don’t despair. The payoff in a high credit score is worth more to your financial health than any dollar amount could ever say.

