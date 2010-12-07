How To Raise $28 Million For Your Company Without Selling Your Soul

That 'someone else' could be one other person or a larger group of three to four partners, depending on the firm. After the third meeting, you will be asked to come back to present to the entire partnership. This meeting sounds like the scariest but is actually the easiest. If you get to this meeting, they're looking to do the deal. You have them at the one-yard line. Short of throwing up on the conference table or offending one of the partners, you will get a term sheet after this meeting. Going into this meeting, you have a deal champion at the firm who has sat through hundreds of full-partnership meetings, now knows your business and will prep you for potential questions, tell you who you need to win over, let you know about the partner dynamics and who you need to ignore. (There's always at least one at every firm who none of the other partners really respect. If you are a VC reading this and don't know who that person is in your firm, well…). Lastly, by the time you give this meeting, you have done your dog and pony show so many times that you can pretty much do it in your sleep.

I started to speak to five firms and added three others as the process went on and word got out. How did word get out if we were under NDA? Simple. VCs like social validation to get a deal done and the only way to get that is to talk to others outside their firm. This always seemed silly to me -- why tell your competition about what you're working on? Increased competition creates more demand and higher valuations. It makes no sense, but many VCs seem to be willing to trade off some profit for the validation of their peers.

Yet the best firms make their own decisions. They get to know the companies before they invest. This was the case with Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), our new investor that lead our most recent Series C financing.

Jules Maltz started a company at Stanford in the social advertising space. We met at the time and I was impressed with him. Jules then joined IVP as an associate and attended a party we gave in New York in the summer of 2009. From then on, he continued to reach out to touch base and make introductions.

Jules wasn't trying to sell IVP. He was trying to build a relationship more than a year before we were in the market for money. This is the single most important thing you should look for in a VC as an entrepreneur. You will get a ton of calls from investors, but there are just three main reasons they will call:

They are looking to invest in a competitor and want to dig up information on what you are doing.

They are researching the space and doing background work to put together an investment thesis.

They are genuinely interested in your company.

The first two points are most common. Rarely are VCs really concerned with your business. Remember, they're pack animals; only interested if others say they should be interested. Make sure you ask their intentions upfront and don't assume they're attracted just because you get a call. Ask them the following question, 'Are you actively talking to any of my competitors about funding their business?' If they hesitate, the answer is yes, they are. If they say no immediately, they're usually telling the truth -- more on that later.

Many firms actually employee associates whose primary job is to cold call every company, set up meetings and use your valuable time to get educated on the market. They can take 50 meetings to learn the landscape for just one deal. You can't. You have a business to run and there's a fine line between building relationships with VCs and giving them too much information.

Because of my history with Jules, I knew he was interested in Buddy Media, not just the space. I had no idea how interested until he flew to New York to have dinner with me, Kass, and Ian Sigalow from Greycroft Partners, a current investor. That relationship was a primary reason that Kass and I chose IVP over several other great firms that any tech startup would kill to work with.