The Biggest Mistakes Parents Make When Raising Siblings

Sibling conflicts that begin in childhood often run the risk of lasting well into adulthood if the issues aren’t addressed and resolved; but what are the causes of the issues themselves?

We posed this question to psychoanalyst and author Jeanne Safer Ph.D. and she said the conflicts generally arise because of preferential treatment from the parents toward one or more of the siblings. Dr. Safer offers advice for parents on how to avoid behaviour that could lead to painful sibling rivalries.

