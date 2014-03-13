How To Raise Happy Kids

The secret to raising happy kids isn’t tiger mum-ing or helicopter parenting, according to Happify, a website and app that uses games and tasks based in positive psychology to make you happier.

They put together this infographic of recent studies on parenting. It shows what kinds of parents make the happiest kids and what makes for a happy parent.

Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.