How to raise blood sugar levels quickly and safely

Grace Cary/Getty Images To raise blood sugar levels, eat a small amount of simple carbs.

To raise blood sugar levels quickly, eat or drink something containing about 15 grams of simple carbs for a quick boost to restore blood glucose.

Frequent low blood sugar episodes can cause a potentially dangerous condition called hypoglycemia unawareness, where there are no warning signs until more severe symptoms, like shakiness and confusion, set in.

This article was medically reviewed by Scott Kaiser, MD, geriatrician and Director of Geriatric Cognitive Health for Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre in Santa Monica, California.

Hypoglycemia is a condition where blood sugar levels drop too low and need to be restored fast. If the condition isn’t treated quickly, you risk symptoms and complications like shakiness, confusion, seizures, or even death.

Here’s what you need to know about the causes and symptoms of hypoglycemia and the safest ways to raise blood sugar quickly.

Causes of hypoglycemia



Typically, hypoglycemia is most common in people with diabetes. It can also be a side effect of diabetes treatments intended to manage blood sugar levels, says Evan Barnathan, MD, a family physician at Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston, Maine.

Patients who don’t reliably eat three meals a day and still take blood sugar-lowering medicines are most susceptible to hypoglycemia, Barnathan says.

Barnathan says insulinoma, an insulin-secreting tumour, is another condition that may result in dangerously low blood sugar. Though less common, these tumours on the pancreas cause an overproduction of insulin, which in turn causes blood sugar to drop too low.

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may cause hypoglycemia, as well. Normally, when you haven’t eaten and your blood sugar drops, your pancreas releases a hormone that triggers your liver to release stored glucose into your bloodstream, thus raising your blood sugar level. But if you drink excessively, your liver has to process the alcohol, which essentially blocks it from releasing glucose.

Other severe liver illnesses, hormone deficiencies, and long-term starvation can also result in hypoglycemia.

Symptoms of low blood sugar



If your blood sugar levels drop too low, you may experience early symptoms including:

Irregular or fast heartbeat

Fatigue

Pale skin

Shakiness

Anxiety

Sweating

Hunger

Irritability

Tingling or numbness of the lips, tongue, or cheek

If hypoglycemia isn’t treated, more severe symptoms may occur such as :

Confusion

Blurred vision

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Barnathan says if hypoglycemia goes untreated for too long, it can lead to dangerous complications, including coma and even death.

Foods that raise blood sugar



The quickest way to raise your blood sugar is by having something to eat or drink, says Barnathan.

If your blood sugar levels are extremely low and you need a quick boost, you’ll need something with some carbohydrates so that you can restore your blood glucose. But you shouldn’t overdo it.

It’s best to have something with simple carbs â€” that are quick and easy to break down. About 15 grams of simple carbohydrates is ideal. Examples include:

One-half cup of fruit juice or regular, non-diet soda

One tablespoon of sugar

One tablespoon of honey or syrup

Four or five hard candies, jelly beans, or gumdrops (check the label to see how many to consume)

Doctors recommend waiting 15 minutes and check your blood sugar levels once more before eating again to avoid raising your blood sugar too much.

If you notice your blood sugar levels may be dropping, but you haven’t reached hypoglycemia, it may be best to add some protein and fat into the mix, like by eating a protein bar or meat sandwich.

Protein and fat will slow down digestion, delaying an increase in glucose. However, they can also prevent a big blood sugar spike and subsequent drop. For this reason, those who experience insulin resistance are recommended to regularly include protein and healthy fats in their diet.

Other ways to treat low blood sugar



Glucose tabs and glucose gel may be eaten to help raise blood sugar levels, or you can administer a glucagon injection. Glucagon is a hormone that tells your liver to release stored glucose into the bloodstream.

Typically, your pancreas releases glucagon when your blood sugar levels are too low. People with diabetes can get a prescription for glucagon kits.

If they ever lose consciousness due to low blood sugar, a glucagon injection is the best way to bring their levels back to normal. Friends and family should also know how to use a kit in case of an emergency.

If you have frequent episodes of hypoglycemia, talk to your doctor. If you have diabetes, you may need to reduce your diabetes medicines, says Barnathan. You’ll also want to make sure you are eating three meals a day.

Repeated episodes of hypoglycemia can cause hypoglycemia unawareness, where you no longer have early symptoms like shakiness or irregular heartbeat. Without those warning signs, you may not notice your blood sugar is low until more severe symptoms set in.

If you don’t have diabetes but frequently have low blood sugar, you and your doctor need to check for other possible causes.

Takeaways



Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, is often a serious side effect related to diabetes. Symptoms range from fatigue and fast or irregular heartbeat to seizures and loss of consciousness

If you experience low blood sugar, the best thing to do is to eat or drink juice, sugar, honey, or hard candy. If your blood sugar does not improve after eating, call your doctor, and have someone take you to the emergency room.

Other low blood sugar treatments include glucose tabs, glucose gel, and glucagon injections. Consult with a doctor if you have frequent, repeated episodes of hypoglycemia.

