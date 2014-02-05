An Investor Reveals How To Land Your Startup's First Round Of Funding

Twitter Steve Schlafman, entrepreneur and startup investor

Steve Schlafman has been a member of the New York City tech community for years, as both an entrepreneur and an investor. He created StickyBits which turned into fleeting viral sensation, Turntable.fm. He then joined Lerer Ventures and now works for RRE, an investor in startups like BuzzFeed and Business Insider.

Schlafman puts together an annual presentation about how to raise venture capital.

His latest presentation explains how to land a first round of financing, which is often called a “seed” round. Schlafman agreed to let Business Insider publish the slides.

