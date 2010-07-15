How To Quit Your Job At 26 And Start A Web Company With No Money And No Tech Experience

Photo: Facebook

Last week we grabbed coffee with SAI Startup 2010 finalist Marissa Evans, CEO and Founder of GoTryItOn.com.GoTryItOn.com is a crowd-sourced fashion and shopping advice site, where users can upload pictures of their outfits and get instant feedback from others.

As an ambitious Cornell/Harvard Business School alumni with a passion for entrepreneurship, Evans did what many 26-year-olds aren’t willing to do: risk everything and start a company.



