How To Quit Snapchat, Which Has Been Hit With Privacy Leaks And Spam In Recent Weeks

From the massive leak of usernames and phone numbers to the recent onslaught of spam some users have been getting, Snapchat is off to a rough start in 2014.

Have you had it with the spam and leaks? Fortunately, there’s an easy way to completely end your account. The good news: Snapchat never stores the photos and videos you send, so all you have to do is disable your account and you’re good to go.

Here’s how to do it:

Here’s the main menu for Snapchat. Tap on the cog in the upper right corner to access settings.

Once you arrive here, scroll all the way down and go to Support.





After you enter the support screen, click on “Learning the Basics.”

Go to the bottom of the screen and tap “Delete and account.”

Here’s the delete menu. All you have to do is enter your Snapchat password to delete everything.





