There's An Easy Way To Quit Instagram

Instagram ticked off a lot of people this week. The popular photo-sharing network dramatically changed its terms of service, in preparation for rolling out some kind of advertising.



It’s not the advent of ads as much as the clunky way Instagram announced the new terms that have annoyed people.

But it’s gotten people who fell madly in love with Instagram to go all “Brokeback Mountain” on it: “Instagram, I wish I knew how to quit you.”

Here’s how.

If you’re one of the many individuals upset by Instagram’s changes here is a simple way to download all of your pictures and delete your account.

Start by heading to Instaport, a third-party app which connects to your Instagram account. From there, click on the huge green “Sign In” button. That redirects you to Instagram’s website where you will sign in with your Instagram username and password. Next, you’ll choose an export service. The only one available right now is an option to “Download .zip file.” ZIP files are compressed archives; most computers have the software to unpack them built in. Select that one and then choose “Download Photos.” You’ll have to wait a few minutes or more for the photos to download, depending on how many you actually have. After the photos finish downloading, you’ll find them bundled into a ZIP file wherever your computer stores downloaded files. Make sure you can open the file and all your photos are there. Then head to www.instagram.com/accounts/edit. You may have to log in again. From the “Edit Profile” screen in the bottom right-hand corner, there is a link that says “I’d like to delete my account”. Click that and you’re done.

We learned of this technique on Gizmodo.

