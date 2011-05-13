How To Escape Facebook And Never Look Back

More than 600 million people use Facebook every month. Half come back every day.



But here’s what’s weird about those huge numbers: according to our survey of ~900 Web users, almost half of respondents – 45% – say they either “dislike” or “hate” Facebook. Only 11% say they love it. 67% are neutral to negative.

This jibes with our own anecdotal data. Friends and colleagues tell us they use Facebook all the time, but they don’t actually “like” it. They feel stuck with it.

This is not the case!

We think Facebook is far too useful and too tightly integrated into your life for you to quit any time soon, but if you were to do so, there are plenty of alternative services out there.

