How to quickly and easily improve your life:

Here’s a collection of all my posts that tell you “how to” improve something in your life — generally in a quick and easy fashion. (None of us seem too keen on difficult things that take a long time.) They’re almost all based on science, not just some random guy on the internet’s opinion. Enjoy:
How to pick a marriage partner
How to make yourself more lucky
How to make yourself happier in just a few seconds
How to easily be more credible when complaining
How to improve learning while you sleep
How to make good experiences even more pleasurable (and bad ones even worse)
How to get people to drink more alcohol
How to use the “Good Cop, Bad Cop Technique”
How to increase your tips as a server
How to pick optimal starting prices for negotiations and auctions
How to live to be 100+ (Video)
How to spot a concealed handgun
How to quickly and easily improve performance in most any area
How to trick yourself into eating less food and spending less money
How to make very accurate predictions for how long things will take to accomplish
How to easily improve your vision
How to easily improve your maths skills
How to save a lot of money on entertainment
How to prevent your laptop battery from a shorter and shorter life
How to tell if somebody is lying
Another way to improve your ability to detect lies
How to persuade people (Video)
How to convince ambivalent people
How to find a place to live where you’ll be happy
How to gauge if someone is in love with you
How to best use caffeine — from a neuroscientist
How to easily improve your memory
Another quick, easy way to improve your memory
How to improve the effectiveness of your diet
How to guarantee your luggage won’t be lost or stolen next time you fly
How to keep an ageing brain sharp
How to easily increase the money you get from eBay auctions
How To Use Twitter To Get A Company To Solve Your Problem
How to easily improve your ability to write a self-evaluation
How to ease psychological pain
How to use game theory to buy a car
How to eat less at Thanksgiving
How to improve your speed-dating success (for the ladies)
How to easily increase your persistence in just one second
Is there a way to easily counteract loneliness — by yourself?
How to stress out less and reduce worrying
How to make stereotypes work to your advantage
How to quickly and easily fight depression
Another way to improve your memory
How can I learn all about WW2 and not be bored to tears?
How much of a bonus should employers give?
Is group studying more effective?
How to quickly and easily improve your blackjack game.
Can thinking quickly make you happy?
How to quickly and easily become a better person
Does getting it wrong help you get it right?
How to quickly and easily improve performance on tests
How to quickly and easily reduce heartache
How being selfless can be the best way to be selfish:
An easy way to lower your cholesterol that’s a lot of fun
How to quickly and easily make people like you more
How to add meaning to your life
Another trick to dealing with depression
A quick tip to improve your poker game
