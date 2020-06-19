How to put spaces in your Instagram bio using the mobile app or desktop site

- You can insert spaces in your Instagram bio using the mobile app or desktop site.
- When you add line breaks in your bio, it keeps your emoticons, text, and more aligned and uncluttered, increasing readability.
Instagram has been a pioneer in social media, but some features are still in the stone age of mobile apps.
That includes formatting for text-heavy parts of your profile, including captions and your bio. Many users try to find tricks to adding extra space to their Instagram bios, including using symbols to break up space. But that can clutter your bio, making it difficult to read.
There are better workarounds for putting spaces in your Instagram bio. Here are two for when you’re on the mobile and the desktop site.
How to put spaces in your Instagram bio on the mobile app
1. Open your phone’s notes app and type out your bio, with the line-breaks you want to include.
2. Select the text and tap “Copy.”
3. Open the Instagram app.
4. Tap your profile icon in the bottom menu.
5. Choose “Edit Profile.”
6. Tap into the “Bio” section and delete any existing text that you don’t want to keep in your bio.
7. Long-tap in the “Bio” field and select “Paste.”
8. Delete the period at the end of the last word preceding each line break.
9. Hit “Done” twice, as prompted.
How to put spaces in your Instagram bio on the desktop site
1. Go to Instagram.com.
2. Select your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen
3. Select “Edit Profile”
4. Under the “Bio” section, add your desired bio text and include a period or another punctuation mark on each line with a break.
5. Hit “Submit.”
