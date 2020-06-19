How to put spaces in your Instagram bio using the mobile app or desktop site

Reuters If you’re having trouble getting spaces in your Instagram bio, there are several hacks to help.

You can insert spaces in your Instagram bio using the mobile app or desktop site.

When you add line breaks in your bio, it keeps your emoticons, text, and more aligned and uncluttered, increasing readability.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Instagram has been a pioneer in social media, but some features are still in the stone age of mobile apps.

That includes formatting for text-heavy parts of your profile, including captions and your bio. Many users try to find tricks to adding extra space to their Instagram bios, including using symbols to break up space. But that can clutter your bio, making it difficult to read.

There are better workarounds for putting spaces in your Instagram bio. Here are two for when you’re on the mobile and the desktop site.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to put spaces in your Instagram bio on the mobile app

1. Open your phone’s notes app and type out your bio, with the line-breaks you want to include.

2. Select the text and tap “Copy.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can select a portion of the text or hit ‘Select All’ to copy your entire Note.

3. Open the Instagram app.

4. Tap your profile icon in the bottom menu.

5. Choose “Edit Profile.”

6. Tap into the “Bio” section and delete any existing text that you don’t want to keep in your bio.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Starting completely fresh may be the best way to prevent formatting errors.

7. Long-tap in the “Bio” field and select “Paste.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Your copied ‘Note’ should now populate.

8. Delete the period at the end of the last word preceding each line break.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider This is the opposite approach to adding line breaks on the desktop site.

9. Hit “Done” twice, as prompted.

How to put spaces in your Instagram bio on the desktop site

1. Go to Instagram.com.

2. Select your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen

3. Select “Edit Profile”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider This option is located at the top of your Instagram profile to the right of your username.

4. Under the “Bio” section, add your desired bio text and include a period or another punctuation mark on each line with a break.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You don’t need backslashes or plus symbols to get line breaks on Instagram on the desktop site.

5. Hit “Submit.”

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.