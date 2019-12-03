How to put lyrics on your Instagram story along with a snippet of a song

Shutterstock You can customise your Instagram stories by adding lyrics along with a snippet from your favourite song.

You can share up to 15 seconds of your favourite songs and put the lyrics on your Instagram story for your followers to enjoy for the next 24 hours.

After you’ve added a photo or video to your Instagram story, swipe up on the screen and select “Music” to add a particular song and its lyrics, which you can customise the display of.

Since 2016, Instagram has allowed users the option to create Instagram stories and share them for 24 hours with followers, similar to Snapchat. Instagram stories also allow users to create polls and share music from various platforms, such as SoundCloud and Spotify.

However, earlier this year, Instagram announced that users can now add the lyrics to their favourite songs to their Instagram story as well. Here’s how to do it.

How to put lyrics on your Instagram story



1. Launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. On the home screen of Instagram, click your profile picture in the top-left corner to add (or create) an Instagram story.

3. Add a picture (or video) you want to feature with the music lyrics.

4. Before you publish the story, swipe up and select “Music.” If you do not see it on your screen, tap on the search bar and type “Music.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Swipe up on your screen and select ‘Music’ to add lyrics to your Instagram story.

5. Select a song you wish to add the lyrics from to your Instagram story. You can scroll through the songs suggested to you, or tap the search bar and search for a song.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tap on the song you want to feature lyrics for.

6. After you select the song, choose a snippet of the song and the corresponding lyrics will appear. You can feature up to 15 seconds of the song and the lyrics from the timestamp will appear on the screen.

For songs that have lyrics available, you’ll have four different lyric-formatting options to choose from by tapping any of the available “A” icons.

7. After you select the snippet of the song, press “Done” in the top right-hand corner of the screen and proceed to position or resize the lyrics as you’d like, then upload the story.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Use the slider bar to select which part of the song to play on your story, and select an option for lyric presentation by tapping an ‘A’ icon.

