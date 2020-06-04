How to put in eye drops correctly, in 2 different ways

9nong/Shutterstock To put in eye drops, you can use a few different methods.

To put in eye drops correctly, it’s important to follow a few steps before, during, and after you use them.

There are many different types of eye drops, so you should first read the label’s instructions and understand how often you’ll need to use them.

Read on to learn about the best practices for using eye drops effectively.

Eye drops can help with allergies, dry eyes, and infections. However, it’s important to use them correctly, which is easier said than done.

“Putting in eye drops is not an easy feat,” because of the eyes’ natural reflex to close and prevent foreign objects from getting in them, says Benjamin Bert, MD, an ophthalmologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Centre in Fountain Valley, California.

Here are the steps you can take to choosing the right type of eye drops for your condition and using them correctly for maximum effect.

Types of eye drops

There are three common types of eye drops:

Artificial tears: Artificial tears are the most common type of eye drop. They are designed to lubricate the eye. Different brands have different active ingredients, but in general artificial tears are safe and available over-the-counter, Bert says. Some are formulated specifically for use with contacts, and are labelled as such with the word “contacts” prominently displayed on the front of the bottle.

Artificial tears are the most common type of eye drop. They are designed to lubricate the eye. Different brands have different active ingredients, but in general artificial tears are safe and available over-the-counter, Bert says. Some are formulated specifically for use with contacts, and are labelled as such with the word “contacts” prominently displayed on the front of the bottle. Red eye drops: Some of these eye drops, like Visine, use the drug tetrahydrozoline to reduce the size of the blood vessels in the eye to reduce redness. While they’re safe for occasional use, using them for more then 2-4 days in a row can actually lead to increased redness in the eye, Bert says.

Some of these eye drops, like Visine, use the drug tetrahydrozoline to reduce the size of the blood vessels in the eye to reduce redness. While they’re safe for occasional use, using them for more then 2-4 days in a row can actually lead to increased redness in the eye, Bert says. Antibiotic and antibacterial eye drops:These prescription eye drops are used to treat infections like conjunctivitis. They usually require a prescription.

How to use eye drops correctly

Don’t feel embarrassed if you have difficulty using eye drops, says Bert. After all, it’s our natural tendency to want to keep stuff out of our eyes, not deliberately put something in.

But if you follow these steps, it should make the process of using eye drops a bit easier:

Prepare the eye drops

Before you get started, Bert recommends doing the following:

Read the instruction on your eye drops. Lay out a clean work surface, like a fresh towel, where you can minimise dirt or other debris getting on your hands or the eye drop container. Wash your hands with soap and water to avoid introducing any irritants to your eye. Set your expectations: Only a fraction of what you drop into the eye will stay there and that’s OK – the drops are formulated with that in mind. Remove contact lenses. Unless you’re using lubricating drops designed for use with contact lenses, it is usually a good idea to remove your contact lenses before using eye drops and use glasses instead while your eyes are irritated. If you will be reinserting your contact lenses, wait at least 10 minutes after putting the drop in. Remove the cap to the eye drops.

Put the eye drops in

When you apply the drops, aim to keep the tip of the eye drop container one inch away from your eye, Bert says. With that in mind:

Hold the eye drops with your dominant hand. Lean your head back slightly at roughly a 45-degree angle. Using your non-dominant hand, gently pull down the lower lid of your eye. Look up toward the ceiling. With the tip of the dropper directly over your eye, squeeze one drop; some may find it easier to have the drop fall into the “pocket” between the eye and the lower eyelid, which is created when the lower eyelid is pulled down. Blink out the excess solution.

It’s normal for extra solution to come out of your eye. When the drop hits your eye and you blink, the solution is spread over your entire eye. Only a small amount needs to remain there to be effective, Bert says. Because of that, there’s no need to keep your eye closed.

If you missed your eye entirely, it’s always OK to apply a second drop, Bert says. Just wipe the spilled drop away with a damp washcloth.

Another way to put in eye drops

Since your eye is biologically designed to blink in order to keep any foreign objects out, applying eye drops in the manner outlined above can be difficult. Dropping directly into the eye can also put you on edge.

“Sometimes, it’s that sensation of the drop hitting the surface of the eye that produces anxiety,” Bert says.

If this sounds like you, then there is an alternative way to apply eye drops that may seem less invasive:

Wash your face to remove any dirt. Lean your head back toward the ceiling. Apply the drops to the corner of your eye, where the eye meets the nose. It’s OK for the drops to touch the skin – in fact, they probably will. Blink. As you blink, the drops will roll into your eye. Gently wipe away any excess drops on your skin.

The bottom line

Using eye drops can be frustrating, but remember:

Only a fraction of the drop needs to remain in your eye.

Trying different approaches is OK.

It is natural for your eye to try to keep the drops out – it’s a way of protecting the eye.

Don’t use someone else’s eye drops, as they may have been contaminated; don’t offer your eye drops for someone else to use.

Avoid transmitting an eye infection from one eye to the other with your own hands or a contaminated eye dropper.

Don’t use expired eye drops.

If the eye drop causes irritation or other discomfort, do not continue to use it without your eye doctor’s guidance.

If the eye drop does not relieve the symptom for which you are seeking relief, see your eye doctor.

If you still struggle to get your eye drops in, ask a trusted friend or family member to help, or see if your eye doctor has any tips.

