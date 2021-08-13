A step-by-step guide to inserting a tampon and choosing the right size for you

Tampons made of plastic may be more comfortable than those made of cardboard. ssuaphotos/Shutterstock

To insert a tampon, position it at a 45-degree angle, insert the tip fully, then push on the applicator.

Choose a smaller tampon size if your period is light and a larger size if your period is heavy.

To remove a tampon, gently pull on the string, and the tampon should slide out smoothly.

Visit Insider’s Health Reference library for more advice.

Inserting a tampon can be intimidating for first-time users and may cause pain if inserted incorrectly. But understanding the basics of how to use tampons properly can help you get the hang of it and reduce discomfort in the future.

How to put a tampon in Make sure your hands are clean and try to relax by taking a few deep breaths. Tensing up can make insertion painful. Hold the tampon in one hand with the grip/middle part of the tampon between your thumb and middle finger. Sit on the toilet seat with your knees apart. Gently open the folds of your vagina with the tip of the tampon and slide it inside until only the smaller, bottom tube is showing. Be sure to point the tip toward your lower back at a 45-degree angle. Still holding the grip/middle part of the tampon, push with your index finger on the smaller tube of the applicator until it won’t slide anymore. As you push the smaller tube down, you should feel the tampon enter your vagina comfortably. If you feel discomfort, the angle may not be correct and you may want to retry. Using your thumb and index finger, remove the applicator from your vagina, leaving the string to hang out. Place the applicator back in the plastic wrapping and throw it away. Do not flush the applicator as it can clog the toilet and pipes.

Choosing the right tampon size

Tampons come in different sizes and absorbency levels. Choosing the right one for you can help prevent leaks and minimize pain.

You’ll know the size is right if you are able to wear the tampon comfortably for four to eight hours without leaks and the tampon is evenly soaked when you remove it, says Sophia Yen, MD, CEO and co-founder of Pandia Health, a birth control delivery service.

The different tampon sizes on the market include:

Light/slim : This size may be best for the beginning or end of your period when your flow is lightest.

: This size may be best for the beginning or end of your period when your flow is lightest. Regular: Use this size for the heavier days, which typically occur in the middle of your period.

Use this size for the heavier days, which typically occur in the middle of your period. Super : If your period is on the heavier side, meaning you bleed through pads or tampons in less than two hours, this size may be best for you.

: If your period is on the heavier side, meaning you bleed through pads or tampons in less than two hours, this size may be best for you. Super plus : Slightly bigger than the super, this size can help you avoid leaks on your heaviest days.

: Slightly bigger than the super, this size can help you avoid leaks on your heaviest days. Ultra: This size is for really heavy periods. If you find you leak with other sizes, this one may work for you.

In general, you should use the smallest tampon that will effectively absorb your flow, Yen says. Otherwise, using a tampon that is meant for a heavy flow when your period is light can cause discomfort and pain, especially with removal.

Beck recommends starting with the smallest size and if you fill or overflow your tampon within four hours, try going up a size. On the other hand, if you have a lot of white areas after removing the tampon after 4 to 6 hours or it feels dry when you remove it, then you should consider a smaller size.

The size of your vagina also affects the type of tampon you should use. For example, a younger adolescent may need a smaller tampon than a middle-aged person, says Donna Gin Beck, MD, an associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UCI Health.

How to remove a tampon

To remove a tampon, sit on the toilet and gently pull the string. The right size tampon should slide out without pain or resistance, Yen says. However, if your period is light, you may encounter some slight resistance.

You should change your tampon every four to eight hours, or more often if your flow is heavy and you are leaking.

Do not leave your tampon in for longer than eight hours as this can increase the risk of Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) – an infection that can lead to organ damage and, in rare cases, death. However, tampon manufacturers have improved the materials and manufacturing of tampons, so this syndrome is very rare.

Symptoms of TSS include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Sudden high fever

Chills

Diarrhea

Dizziness

If you suspect you may have TSS, seek immediate medical care. Treatment of the condition requires intravenous (IV) fluids and antibiotics.

Insider’s takeaway

Tampons are menstruation products inserted in the vagina to absorb blood flow during your period. Inserting a tampon can be uncomfortable if you do it incorrectly or are using the wrong size. The right size for you will depend on your anatomy and your menstrual flow.

In some cases, difficulty inserting a tampon could be a sign of a more complex health problem, like vaginismus, a condition that causes involuntary muscle spasms. Beck says. If you’ve tried different sizes and are still having trouble inserting a tampon without pain, consult your doctor.