How to put a password on your PS4 to prevent people from accessing your console

Jomic/Shutterstock You can add a 4-digit pin to your PS4 for an added layer of security.

You can put a password on your PS4 to create an additional security measure on your PS4 console.

Adding a 4-digit pin password helps secure your PS4 from unwanted guests.

Security in today’s climate is a very sensitive topic and we are extremely vulnerable to having our privacy encroached on.

For example, suppose you are playing a game like “Dark Souls” and you are stuck on a level or a boss battle, but someone else takes the controller while you’re not around and progresses through it with ease. While some people would be indifferent to this, others might be annoyed and want to find more ways to secure their privacy.

Maybe you are a parent looking to limit the usage of your child’s gaming intake; luckily, the PlayStation 4 gaming console offers a feature for you to add additional security measures onto your console to prevent certain people from playing the console.

How to put a password on your PS4



1. Boot up your PlayStation 4 gaming console.

2. Scroll up on your PS4 home screen and head to “Settings.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Head to ‘Settings’ to set up a 4-digit password on PS4.

3. Scroll down and then click on “Login Settings.”

4. Once the next page loads, select “Login Passcode Management.”

5. If this is your first time entering a password, a 4-digit text-box will appear. Enter a 4-digit pin number by inputting various buttons on your DualShock 4 controller.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider The console will provide a cheat sheet of numbers mapped to specific controller buttons.

Once you confirm your passcode, your PS4 will be password protected. Should you wish to remove your password, or change your password to something else, follow the first four steps above, and on the new page either select “Change login passcode” or “Delete login passcode.”

