How to put a link in your Instagram bio on desktop or mobile

Jeff Chiu/AP You can easily put a link in your Instagram bio to share a website with your followers.

You can put a link in your Instagram bio to a personal website or other site you want your followers to visit.

Anyone who visits your Instagram profile can see and click on the link placed in your profile even if your photos are private.

Links in Instagram bios can be changed at any time on desktop or mobile.

Whether you use Instagram to follow your favourite celebrities and businesses, promote your own projects, or simply to stay in touch with and share snapshots from your life with family and friends, Instagram has a little something for everyone.

You can even use your Instagram profile to share details about yourself, like work projects and professional endeavours, or even charitable organisations you support by placing links in your bio.

Adding a link in your Instagram profile takes only a few seconds and can be done via the Instagram website on your Mac or PC or via the mobile app for iPhone or Android. Once the link is added, anyone who visits your profile page will be able to click on it and visit the site you recommend.

Here’s how to do it.

How to put a link in your Instagram bio on desktop

1. Go to Instagram.com and log in using your username and password.

2. On your home screen, click on your username on the upper-right hand side of your screen to go to your profile page.

3. Click on “Edit Profile” next to your username.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the ‘Edit Profile’ button.

4. In the “Website” box, type the address of the site you want to include on your Instagram profile.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Type in the website that you want in your Instagram bio.

5. Click “Submit” at the bottom of the page to save your changes.

How to put a link in your Instagram bio on the app

1. On your phone’s home screen, tap the Instagram icon to open the app.

2. On the lower-right hand corner of your screen, tap the icon of your profile photo to be taken to your profile page.

3. Tap on “Edit Profile” at the top of the screen.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the ‘Edit Profile’ button at the top of the screen.

4. In the “Website” field, add the website address you wish to add to your Instagram bio.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider In the app, enter in the website that you’d like to appear in your Instagram bio.

5. Click “Done” in the upper-right hand corner of the screen when you’re finished.

