It's Incredibly Confusing To Put A $127,000 BMW M6 In Park

I recently took a 2012 BMW M6 convertible for a weekend test drive. For the most part, it’s a great car.



But at times, I found the car mystifying and in no way intuitive. I couldn’t even figure out how to put the car in park. People pay $127,000 for this car, and making it stop requires solving a brain teaser.

Here’s the gear shifter. Note the lack of “P.”

After a bit of trial and error, I found the solution: Treat this automatic ride like a manual one.

Put it into neutral, and apply the parking brake. Then turn off the engine. You get this error message:

And this one:

Ignore them both. Press the engine button again to turn off the car. Then the dashboard displays a “P,” and you can walk away in peace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.