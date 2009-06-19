Reuters: Steal This Copy

Nicholas Carlson

Update: Reuters says this is only for “for non-commercial use only.”

Earlier: The newspaper industry wants to charge bloggers and other digital publishers royalty-like fees for use of their content. That sounds like a difficult system to set up. Why not instead make it really easy for bloggers to either buy the copy or embed it on their site with ads?

That’s what Reuters does. With just 11 clicks (still too many) anyone can embed a Reuters story on their own Web site — for free. We love it because if the success of Apple’s iTunes store has shown anything, it’s that if you make it easier for people to acquire content the legal way, they’ll go for it.

So here’s how to do it.

Step 1: Go to Reuters and click on your story’s headline.

Step 2: Click “Reprints” just above the story’s byline. This opens a pop-up window.

Step 3: Click on the bottom button labelled “Go,” on the “Republish” line.

Step 4: Cick on the second “Go” button from top, for “Post on the Web”

Step 5: Click on the top “Go” button for “Post Full Article”

Step 6: Click on the top “select” button for “Free (includes ads)”

Step 7: Enter your Web site URL.

Step 8: Click to agree to the terms of use

Step 9: Click “Get HTML”

Step 10: Copy the HTML code provided.

Step 11: Paste it into your HTML Source Editor

Here’s what it looks like:

Obama finds some promises hard to deliver

media newspapers sai-us