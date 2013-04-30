SOCIAL MEDIA INSIGHTS: Why Facebook Is Betting On More News Feed Ads

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



More Ads Are Destined For Your Facebook Feed (WSJ)

Facebook has been pushing more ads into the news feeds of users, instead of in more easily-ignored advertising slots on the side of the page. The numbers explain why. News feed ads are more effective than other types of Facebook ads, and earn Facebook more money. According to Spruce Media, the average cost per thousand views (CPM) for a news feed advertisement is $4.41, compared to just $0.39 across the whole site. Facebook is also rolling out ads billed on a “cost per action” (CPA) basis, which means the company will charge advertisers not for impressions, but for specific user actions such as likes or comments. Read >

How To Show Your Clients The Value Of Facebook (Dashburst)

Have you ever had clients who weren’t yet sold on Facebook? Most people know Facebook could potentially help them grow their businesses, but getting a page set up and managed properly can still be a daunting task for many folks. First off, you might need to nudge your clients toward acting. When researching your pitch, find examples of similar businesses that have vibrant Facebook presences. Let the clients know what they’re missing out on. Finally, show them some examples of pages you’ve helped develop in order to establish your own credibility. For the full infograph, read >

The Future Of Social Media (Social Media Today)

When looking to the future of Social Media, you will need to consider the following:

Tribes – We as humans, by nature, are social despite the many years spent relying on mass marketing. We will be using social media as a way to have conversations and build a community or tribe that share the same interests.

Relevancy – Something that will always be crucial to social media is how relevant the content is that you are sharing.

SoLoMo – We are in a new era now where being Social, Local and Mobile are an important part of being on social media.

So, where is Social Media going? Read >

Twitter Shortcuts You Need To Know (Mobile Marketing Watch)

Consider it a social media cheat sheet for Twitter users. If you’re an aspiring social media marketer who engages with consumers, clients, and countless others on Twitter, learning how to navigate the platform easily should be a high priority. Thanks to a new infographic highlighting the must-know shortcuts of the social media world, tweeting may soon become a whole lot simpler and more efficient. Read >Twitter Testing Its Official Google Glass App (TechCrunch)

It’s only a matter of time before Twitter releases its own Google Glass app, as Kleiner Perkins’ John Doerr dropped the hint that the company was looking into building one during this month’s Glass Collective announcement. A tweet from an official Twitter Glass app has been spotted. Read >

China’s Equivalent Of Facebook Gets $580 Million From Alibaba (TechCrunch)

Sina Weibo, the micro-blogging platform that took root among China’s white-collar class, may be worth more than $3 billion after Alibaba agreed to pay $586 million to buy preferred and ordinary shares in the company. The deal creates a strategic alliance between Alibaba, which runs the eBay of China, and Sina Weibo, which is kind of like a Facebook-Twitter hybrid. Read >

Amazing Social Media Statistics For Brands And Businesses (Balihoo via Mediabistro)

Did you know that almost three-quarters (71%) of Internet users are more likely to purchase from a brand that they are following on a social networking site such as Twitter or Facebook? Read >

