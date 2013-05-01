How To Protect Yourself From Hackers [INFOGRAPHIC]

Cyber crime is undoubtedly on the rise. Last year 12 million Americans were the victims of identity theft, according to a report by financial research and strategy consulting firm Javelin Strategy. Small businesses are also sought after by hackers and are particularly vulnerable to these threats.



Javelin Strategy and NextAdvisor, a consumer resource that provides clients with in-depth reviews of Internet service providers, put together a great infographic that shows how consumers can protect themselves from hackers. For example, simple changes like changing your Facebook settings from open to private can make a huge difference.

Courtesy of NextAdvisor

